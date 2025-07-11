Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia with US senators

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called his meeting with US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal "good", noting that they have discussed strengthening defence against Russian attacks, particularly investments in interceptor drones.

Quote: "I'm grateful for their participation in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, as well as in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. It is important that the United States joined this format – for the first time."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that strengthening air defence is a priority for Ukraine.

Quote: "Russia is aiming to launch attacks involving up to a thousand drones at once.

That is why it is crucial to scale up protection, particularly by investing in interceptor drones.

We also discussed the continued supply of weapons from the United States and joint weapons production.

We are ready for different formats, including purchasing a large defence package from the United States, jointly with Europe, to protect lives."

Details: Zelenskyy added that during the conversation, they also discussed a draft bill by the senators on additional sanctions against Russia and its supporters in the war.

Quote: "Without a doubt, this is exactly the kind of leverage that can bring peace closer and make sure diplomacy is not empty."

