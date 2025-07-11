All Sections
Trump: NATO to pay for US weapons for Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 11 July 2025, 03:24
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said he has struck an agreement with NATO for the United States to supply weapons to Ukraine through the Alliance, with NATO covering the cost "100 percent".

Source: CNN, citing Trump on NBC

Quote: "We’re sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, a hundred percent. We’re going to be sending Patriots to NATO, and then NATO will distribute that."

Details: CNN said it has sought comment from NATO regarding the statement.

Trump also said he would make a "major statement" on Russia on Monday 14 July, though he did not provide further details.

Quote: "I’m disappointed in Russia … a major statement to make on Russia on Monday."

Background:

  • Earlier media reports stated that Trump is set to send weapons to Kyiv for the first time since returning to office, using the Presidential Drawdown Authority previously employed by former president Joe Biden. The shipment is expected to be worth around US$300 million.
  • It was also reported that the United States has resumed deliveries of 155mm shells and high-precision GMLRS rockets to Ukraine.

