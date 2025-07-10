US resumes some military aid deliveries to Ukraine after pause – Reuters

US and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The United States has resumed deliveries of 155mm shells and high-precision GMLRS missiles to Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Source: Reuters, citing sources

Details: Reuters said the US had resumed the supply of 155mm artillery shells and high-precision GMLRS missiles just days after President Donald Trump's administration halted deliveries of certain critical types of weapons to Kyiv.

Quote from Reuters: "The [US] officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 155mm artillery shells and GMLRS (mobile rocket artillery) missiles were now being provided to Ukraine."

Background:

The Pentagon suspended deliveries of certain air defence missiles and other munitions to Ukraine, including Patriot interceptors, precision-guided GMLRS rockets and other key systems, because of fears that US weapons stocks have fallen too low.

The White House confirmed that the Pentagon had suspended deliveries of some air defence missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine.

The official reason given was that there were concerns that US weapons stocks had been depleted.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was working with the US "at working levels" to clarify the details of military aid supplies following reports of the suspension of deliveries.

Trump said that US weapons supplies to Ukraine are continuing, but his administration has to ensure that there are enough for US forces as well.

