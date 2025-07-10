US resumes some military aid deliveries to Ukraine after pause – Reuters
Thursday, 10 July 2025, 01:28
The United States has resumed deliveries of 155mm shells and high-precision GMLRS missiles to Ukraine, according to Reuters.
Source: Reuters, citing sources
Details: Reuters said the US had resumed the supply of 155mm artillery shells and high-precision GMLRS missiles just days after President Donald Trump's administration halted deliveries of certain critical types of weapons to Kyiv.
Quote from Reuters: "The [US] officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 155mm artillery shells and GMLRS (mobile rocket artillery) missiles were now being provided to Ukraine."
Background:
- The Pentagon suspended deliveries of certain air defence missiles and other munitions to Ukraine, including Patriot interceptors, precision-guided GMLRS rockets and other key systems, because of fears that US weapons stocks have fallen too low.
- The White House confirmed that the Pentagon had suspended deliveries of some air defence missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine.
- The official reason given was that there were concerns that US weapons stocks had been depleted.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was working with the US "at working levels" to clarify the details of military aid supplies following reports of the suspension of deliveries.
- Trump said that US weapons supplies to Ukraine are continuing, but his administration has to ensure that there are enough for US forces as well.
