Russia launches 79 Shaheds on Ukraine overnight, 44 shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine with 79 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 10-11 July and the morning of 11 July. Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 44 drones, while 19 UAV hits have been reported in eight locations.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on social media

Details: Russian forces reportedly began attacking Ukraine at around 22:30 on 10 July, launching from the areas of the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Advertisement:

The Air Force noted that up to 60 of the drones launched were Shaheds.

As of 13:00, Ukrainian air defences had shot down 44 Russian Shahed-type loitering munitions and other types of drones in the north, south, east and centre of the country.

In addition, 16 drones disappeared from radar/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Furthermore, 19 UAV strikes were recorded in eight locations, while debris from downed drones fell in three areas.

The attack has been repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

Background: On the morning of 11 July, Russian forces attacked Odesa, reportedly leaving eight people injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!