Poland promises "adequate" response to Russia's Kaliningrad consulate closure

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 11 July 2025, 17:45
Poland promises adequate response to Russia's Kaliningrad consulate closure
Paweł Wroński. Photo: Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Paweł Wroński, the spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has stated that Warsaw will prepare an "adequate" response to Russia’s decision to close the Polish consulate in Kaliningrad from 29 August, but did not specify what this response will entail or when it will be implemented.

Source: TVP Info, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wroński noted that Russia justifies its decision as a mirror response to Poland’s closure of the Russian consulate in Kraków.

However, he emphasised that Russia’s decision is unjust, as the Kraków consulate was closed due to evidence of Russian special services’ involvement in an arson attack on a Warsaw shopping centre in 2024.

Quote from Wroński:  "Poland is not taking action against the Russian state."

He promised an "adequate response" from Polish authorities but did not elaborate on its nature or timing.

Wroński noted that the closure of the Kaliningrad consulate will primarily affect Russians applying for visas.

Background:

  • On 11 July, Russia decided to withdraw its consent for the operation of the Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad.
  • On 12 May, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced that he was revoking consent allowing the Russian consulate in Kraków to operate.

PolandRussia
