EU again fails to agree on 18th sanctions package against Russia due to Slovakia's veto

EU member states have once again failed to reach an agreement on the 18th sanctions package against Russia at the meeting of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) on 11 July, as its adoption continues to be blocked by Slovakia.

Source: European Pravda correspondent citing several EU diplomats on condition of anonymity

Details: EU ambassadors in Brussels may convene over the weekend to discuss the sanctions package.

European Pravda’s sources expressed hope that Slovakia’s position might change over the weekend.

If Slovakia cannot be persuaded, the sanctions package will be discussed (and possibly adopted) by the foreign ministers on Tuesday 15 July, at a Council of the EU meeting.

Background:

Slovakia is blocking the sanctions to obtain guarantees from the European Commission on the consequences of a complete rejection of Russian gas from 2028.

Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Slovakia will not support the EU’s new sanctions package against Russia unless it receives clear guarantees that the country will not suffer financial losses due to the termination of Russian gas transit to the EU starting from 1 January 2028.

