Russian attack on Chernivtsi kills Sniatyn City Council official

Sviatoslav Lazarenko, head of the legal, personnel and mobilisation department of Sniatyn City Council in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, was killed in a Russian attack on Chernivtsi Oblast on the night of 11-12 July.

Source: Sniatyn City Council on Facebook

Details: Lazarenko, 43, had been working as a lawyer for Sniatyn City Council since 2021.

Recall: At dawn on 12 July, the Russians attacked Chernivtsi Oblast with four Shahed-type UAVs and a missile, killing two people.

