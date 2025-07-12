All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Chernivtsi kills Sniatyn City Council official

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 12 July 2025, 13:16
Russian attack on Chernivtsi kills Sniatyn City Council official
Sviatoslav Lazarenko. Photo: Sniatyn City Council

Sviatoslav Lazarenko, head of the legal, personnel and mobilisation department of Sniatyn City Council in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, was killed in a Russian attack on Chernivtsi Oblast on the night of 11-12 July.

Source: Sniatyn City Council on Facebook

Details: Lazarenko, 43, had been working as a lawyer for Sniatyn City Council since 2021.

Advertisement:

Recall: At dawn on 12 July, the Russians attacked Chernivtsi Oblast with four Shahed-type UAVs and a missile, killing two people.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ChernivtsiIvano-Frankivsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Trump's recent remarks on Russia give hope to Europe – Financial Times
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
updatedTwo people in Chernivtsi killed by falling debris from Russian aerial assets
All News
Chernivtsi
Two people killed in Chernivtsi due to falling debris from Russian aerial assets
Former Chernivtsi lawmaker killed in action
16 soldiers to be buried in mass grave in Chernivtsi for first time in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kupiansk
14:50
Russia attacks centre of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, leaving three dead
14:20
Trump's recent remarks on Russia give hope to Europe – Financial Times
14:13
Two killed in Russian aerial bombing of Sumy Oblast
13:53
Estonian foreign minister calls for tough sanctions against Russia after large-scale attacks
13:42
Russian artillery kills woman, injures two in Nikopol shelling
13:37
Ukraine's Air Force posts video showing operation of Skynex system against Russian Shahed drones
13:16
Russian attack on Chernivtsi kills Sniatyn City Council official
12:54
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
12:41
Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: