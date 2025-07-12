Russian attacks claim three lives in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Three people were killed in Russian attacks on the Velykomykhailivka hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday 12 July and earlier artillery strikes on the city of Nikopol. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; National Police of Ukraine

Details: Lysak reported that two people were killed in Russian guided bomb strikes on the Velykomykhailivka hromada in Synelnykove district on Saturday morning.

In addition, a man has died in hospital after being injured in a Russian heavy artillery shelling of Nikopol on the afternoon of 11 July.

The regional police clarified that two 38-year-old men had been injured in the 11 July attack on Nikopol. One of them died in hospital on 12 July after being hospitalised.

Background: On 12 July, a 27-year-old woman was killed in a Russian heavy artillery strike on Nikopol.

