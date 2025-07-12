Next Ramstein meeting to take place within 10 days, says German general
Saturday, 12 July 2025, 20:13
The next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format) is to take place within the next 10 days.
Source: German Major General Christian Freuding during a briefing with journalists in Kyiv on 12 July, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Asked when the next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group is planned, the general replied that the meeting will take place "within the next ten days".
Advertisement:
He specified that the meeting is planned as a remote online session, co-chaired by the UK and Germany, as with several previous meetings, since the new US administration declined to lead this format.
Background:
- The previous Ramstein-format meeting took place on 4 June at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
- Back then, Ukraine and its partners had agreed to create a defence production mechanism.
- It was the first time a US defense secretary skipped the Ramstein meeting.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!