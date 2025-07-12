Next Ramstein meeting to take place within 10 days, says German general

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format) is to take place within the next 10 days.

Source: German Major General Christian Freuding during a briefing with journalists in Kyiv on 12 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked when the next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group is planned, the general replied that the meeting will take place "within the next ten days".

He specified that the meeting is planned as a remote online session, co-chaired by the UK and Germany, as with several previous meetings, since the new US administration declined to lead this format.

Background:

The previous Ramstein-format meeting took place on 4 June at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Back then, Ukraine and its partners had agreed to create a defence production mechanism.

It was the first time a US defense secretary skipped the Ramstein meeting.

