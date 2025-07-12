Zelenskyy announces changes in state institutions after meeting with Ukraine's defence minister

Zelenskyy and Umierov on 12 July. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

After meeting with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced decisions regarding changes in state institutions, particularly improving relations with the United States and taking new steps in defence management.

Details: Zelenskyy said he had met with Umierov and instructed him to procure all available volumes of priority drone types. He also reported ongoing efforts with European partners to secure financing.

"This year, we must achieve significantly higher drone production and supply for the army than initially planned. We are also preparing non-standard measures to support our defence and expanding the geography of this support," Zelenskyy wrote.

Quote: "Secondly, changes in state institutions. Ukraine needs to strengthen its relations with the United States, and meanwhile, new steps are required in managing the country's defence sector. The relevant decisions will be announced shortly."

On 10 July, President Zelenskyy confirmed plans to appoint a new ambassador to the US and acknowledged that Umierov may take on the role.

On 12 July, media reports suggested that Zelenskyy is considering Umierov as the main and so far only candidate for the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.

In June, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Zelenskyy had made "certain personnel decisions" regarding changes to the leadership of some foreign missions, with announcements expected in July.

