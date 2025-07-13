All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russian forces have fallen far short of their command's expectations for summer

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 13 July 2025, 20:11
Zelenskyy meeting with the military and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian forces have fallen significantly short of their commanders' expectations for this summer and that Ukraine will continue doing everything possible to bring the war onto Russian territory.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy reported that he had held a meeting with Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, and Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff, regarding the situation on key defence fronts, particularly the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts and the border areas of Sumy Oblast.

Quote: "We see the enemy’s intentions and attempts to advance offensive operations, and it is important that each of these attempts falters thanks to the resilience of our units and active defence.

The Russian army has fallen far short of its command’s expectations for this summer. Our units will continue to destroy the occupiers and do everything possible to bring the war onto Russian territory. We are preparing our new long-range strikes.

We will also respond with unwavering severity to every Russian strike against Ukrainians. In particular, the Commander-in-Chief reported on the entirely justified elimination of the Russian killers who took the life of a one-year-old boy in Kherson Oblast."

More details: Zelenskyy said preparations for a visit by Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, were discussed separately, along with cooperation with Ukraine’s partners on weapons supplies and scaling up joint defence production.

Quote: "Currently, around 40 per cent of the weapons used for our defence are produced in Ukraine. Our objective is to significantly increase this figure – and, accordingly, our country’s defence self-sufficiency. In this context, the necessary changes will be implemented, including regulatory, financial and personnel-related measures."

