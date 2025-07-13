Zelenskyy announces "substantial governance transformation"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that preparations are underway for a "substantial governance transformation" and a new configuration of the executive branch is being defined.

Source: Zelenskyy following a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Quote: "We must implement all planned decisions to support and protect entrepreneurship in our country, as well as scaling up domestic weapons production programmes. It is essential to carry out an audit of all agreements with partners – defence packages, investment decisions and arrangements aimed at supporting Ukraine’s energy and social resilience.

We are also preparing a substantial governance transformation. This will allow us to reduce the cost of maintaining the government bureaucracy, ensure significant deregulation and direct the maximum available resources towards the defence of Ukraine and its people. We are currently defining the future configuration of the executive branch."

Background:

On 12 July, following a meeting with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Zelenskyy announced upcoming decisions regarding changes in state institutions, particularly with regard to improving relations with the United States and taking new steps in defence management.

On 10 July, Zelenskyy confirmed plans to replace Ukraine’s ambassador to the US and suggested that Umierov may be appointed to the role.

