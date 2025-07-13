Zelenskyy to provide Trump's envoy Kellogg with "comprehensive information" and expects full US support in forcing Russia to peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will provide Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy, with comprehensive information on the current situation in the war and expects the United States to fully understand the available means to compel Russia to peace.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Today, we also discussed the upcoming visit of General Kellogg – negotiations on further support will take place during the week.

I instructed Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Hnatov to present the information we have on Russia’s capabilities and our prospects.

We are also preparing meetings between President Trump’s special envoy and the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine and our intelligence services. The information provided will be comprehensive.

We count on the United States fully understanding what can be done to compel Russia to peace."

Background: Kellogg announced on 11 July that he would arrive in Kyiv on Monday 14 July, for a week-long visit.

