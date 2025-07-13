All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy to provide Trump's envoy Kellogg with "comprehensive information" and expects full US support in forcing Russia to peace

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 13 July 2025, 21:09
Zelenskyy to provide Trump's envoy Kellogg with comprehensive information and expects full US support in forcing Russia to peace
Zelenskyy and Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will provide Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy, with comprehensive information on the current situation in the war and expects the United States to fully understand the available means to compel Russia to peace.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Today, we also discussed the upcoming visit of General Kellogg – negotiations on further support will take place during the week.

Advertisement:

I instructed Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Hnatov to present the information we have on Russia’s capabilities and our prospects.

We are also preparing meetings between President Trump’s special envoy and the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine and our intelligence services. The information provided will be comprehensive.

We count on the United States fully understanding what can be done to compel Russia to peace."

Background: Kellogg announced on 11 July that he would arrive in Kyiv on Monday 14 July, for a week-long visit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyUSAwar
Advertisement:
Senator Graham: You’ll see weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves
Poland and Ukraine commemorate victims of Volyn tragedy in Lutsk
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
Trump may provide new funding for Ukraine, CBS News says
Zelenskyy outlines what he expects from Ukrainian Parliament next week
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy announces "substantial governance transformation"
Zelenskyy: Russian forces have fallen far short of their command's expectations for summer
Zelenskyy: Interceptor drones proving especially effective
RECENT NEWS
21:36
Senator Graham: You’ll see weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves
21:09
Zelenskyy to provide Trump's envoy Kellogg with "comprehensive information" and expects full US support in forcing Russia to peace
20:51
Russian drone attacks police vehicle in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring four officers
20:39
Zelenskyy on Putin: He is not human in terms of humanity, for him this war is his life
20:36
Zelenskyy announces "substantial governance transformation"
20:22
Czech PM has urged Slovak counterpart not to block EU sanctions against Russia, Czech broadcaster says
20:11
Zelenskyy: Russian forces have fallen far short of their command's expectations for summer
19:19
updatedRussian drone attacks two civilians in Sumy Oblast: one killed, three injured
19:04
Russian drone attack on infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast leaves one person injured
18:58
Poland and Ukraine commemorate victims of Volyn tragedy in Lutsk
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: