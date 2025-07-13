Senator Graham: You’ll see weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, expects a record-breaking supply of weapons to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming days to support its defence against Russian aggression.

Source: Graham on CBS, as reported by AP

Quote: "In the coming days, you’ll see weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves... One of the biggest miscalculations Putin has made is to play Trump. And you just watch, in the coming days and weeks, there’s going to be a massive effort to get Putin to the table."

Details: Graham said the conflict is approaching a turning point as Donald Trump shows growing interest in supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who both appeared on CBS, stated that there is growing consensus on Capitol Hill and among European officials about using a portion of the US$300 billion in frozen Russian assets, held by the G7 countries since the start of the full-scale war, to assist Ukraine.

"It’s time to do it," said Blumenthal.

Background:

On 10 July, US representatives joined the coalition of the willing for the first time, including President Trump’s special envoy General Keith Kellogg, Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Graham and Blumenthal are known as the initiators of new sanctions legislation in Congress, which proposes heavy tariffs against states that continue to trade with Russia.

Kellogg announced on 11 July that he would arrive in Kyiv on Monday, 14 July, for a one-week visit.

Furthermore, the US president has announced that he will make a "major statement" on Russia on Monday 14 July.

Media reports indicate Trump is considering providing Ukraine with new funding for the first time since taking office in January.

