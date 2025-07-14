All Sections
German defence minister explains why country won't send more Patriots to Ukraine: We only have six left

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 14 July 2025, 02:32
German defence minister explains why country won't send more Patriots to Ukraine: We only have six left
Boris Pistorius. Photo: Getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said that Germany will not be able to provide Ukraine with more Patriot air defence systems, as the country has only six left. He has also stated that Berlin does not plan to supply Kyiv with Taurus long-range missiles.

Source: Pistorius in an interview with the Financial Times 

Details: Pistorius gave the interview ahead of his visit to the United States, where he is due to meet with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

He said they would discuss a "road map" for US security support in Europe and the issue of US Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine.

Pistorius stated that Berlin had transferred 3 of its 12 Patriot systems to Kyiv: "We only have six left in Germany."

He explained that two others had been provided to Poland and at least one is always unavailable due to maintenance or training.

Quote from Pistorius: "That's really too few, especially considering the NATO capability goals we have to meet. We definitely can't give any more." 

Details: Meanwhile, Pistorius added that he would discuss the proposal he had made to Hegseth last month to allow Germany to purchase two Patriot systems from the US for Kyiv.

He also said that Germany would not supply its Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, despite the recent wave of Russian aerial strikes and Kyiv's renewed request.

