Russians attack Chuhuiv with Shahed drones, damaging industrial facility

Russian forces have attacked the town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast with Shahed attack UAVs and damaged an industrial facility.

Source: Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva

Quote: "Around midnight, Shahed drones attacked the city. An industrial facility had been damaged."

Details: The mayor reported that there are currently no casualties, and the relevant services have arrived at the scene.

At that moment, except for the western regions, an air-raid warning was in effect throughout the country due to attacks by Russian drones. Earlier, local Telegram channels reported sounds of explosions in the city of Dnipro.

