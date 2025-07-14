All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin warns Trump of his new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 14 July 2025, 07:15
Putin warns Trump of his new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios
Trump looking at Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump during a phone call on 3 July that he plans a new escalation in Ukraine's east within the next 60 days in order to reach the administrative borders of the oblasts Putin considers his own.

Source: Axios, citing sources

Details: A source familiar with the content of the phone conversation between Putin and Trump said Putin made it clear that he plans further escalation in the war with Ukraine.

Advertisement:

In particular, Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron that Putin would again attempt to occupy territory up to the administrative borders of the Ukrainian oblasts where Russia holds a significant foothold.

The US President told Macron that the Kremlin leader "wants to take all of it".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USATrumpPutinRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – photo, videos
Putin warns Trump of his new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios
EU agrees to cut price cap on Russian oil by 15% – Reuters
Senator Graham: You'll see weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves
Poland and Ukraine commemorate victims of Volyn tragedy in Lutsk
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
All News
USA
Trump may provide Ukraine with offensive weapons – Axios
Russian and Chinese foreign ministers' meeting: agree to respond jointly to challenges of changing world
Senator Graham: You’ll see weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves
RECENT NEWS
10:39
FPV drones are attacking civilians. Could electronic warfare protect them?
09:18
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – photo, videos
08:44
Ukraine's air defence downs 108 Russian UAVs overnight, 10 hits recorded
08:42
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: 2 killed, 4 injured – photo, video
08:17
Total of 212 combat clashes on battlefield, nearly half on two fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
07:51
Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: adult and two children injured
07:15
Putin warns Trump of his new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios
07:11
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day
06:45
Trump may provide Ukraine with offensive weapons – Axios
06:36
Russian drone hits roadway in Kharkiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: