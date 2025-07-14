Putin warns Trump of his new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios

Russian leader Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump during a phone call on 3 July that he plans a new escalation in Ukraine's east within the next 60 days in order to reach the administrative borders of the oblasts Putin considers his own.

Source: Axios, citing sources

Details: A source familiar with the content of the phone conversation between Putin and Trump said Putin made it clear that he plans further escalation in the war with Ukraine.

In particular, Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron that Putin would again attempt to occupy territory up to the administrative borders of the Ukrainian oblasts where Russia holds a significant foothold.

The US President told Macron that the Kremlin leader "wants to take all of it".

