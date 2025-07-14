All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's first deputy prime minister says candidates for government to be announced soon

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 14 July 2025, 17:49
Ukraine's first deputy prime minister says candidates for government to be announced soon
Yuliia Svyrydenko. Photo: Ukraine’s President’s Office

First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, whom Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed as the next head of government, has said that she plans to announce her proposals for government candidates soon.

Source: Svyrydenko on Facebook

Quote: "The decision to appoint a prime minister is made by the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.]. We are preparing to interact with parliament and to present the relevant government measures.

Advertisement:

Proposals for candidates for government positions will be announced shortly."

Details: Svyrydenko noted that the head of state has identified the priority tasks he sees for the new government: strengthening Ukraine's economic potential, expanding support programmes for Ukrainians, and scaling up the production of domestic weapons.

Quote: "These tasks can be achieved through significant deregulation, elimination of any bureaucratic obstacles, reduction of non-critical government spending and duplication of functions of state institutions, protection of entrepreneurship, and full concentration of state resources for the defence of Ukraine and recovery after the hostilities," Svyrydenko added.

Background:

  • On 14 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko become the head of the Ukrainian government.
  • Ukrainska Pravda sources said that the appointment of a new Cabinet of Ministers (the Government of Ukraine) by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) is scheduled for 17 July, the day after the vote on the resignation.
  • Oleksii Soboliev, the current First Deputy Minister, is expected to replace Svyrydenko as head of the Ministry of Economy. Read more about other planned personnel changes here.
  • Ukrainska Pravda wrote that government reshuffles are expected in Ukraine as early as July. Svyrydenko is reportedly set to be appointed as the new prime minister and bring at least three close allies into the Cabinet of the Ministers of Ukraine. 

For reference: Article 10 of the Law on the Legal Regime of Martial Law contains a provision that prohibits the dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers during martial law.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Cabinet of Minister (government)
Advertisement:
Five EU countries oppose new trade deal with Ukraine
Trump threatens new sanctions against Russia if no deal is reached "in 50 days"
Ukraine's first deputy prime minister says candidates for government to be announced soon
Ukrainian Parliament to dismiss government on 16 July
Zelenskyy proposes Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko to head Ukrainian government
Slovakia and Malta currently blocking 18th sanctions package against Russia
All News
Cabinet of Minister (government)
Reshuffle in Ukrainian government: PM Shmyhal may become defence minister
Ukrainian Parliament to dismiss government on 16 July
Zelenskyy proposes Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko to head Ukrainian government
RECENT NEWS
20:04
Five EU countries oppose new trade deal with Ukraine
19:25
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing woman
19:04
Ukraine to receive additional Patriot systems within days – Trump
18:38
Trump: NATO and US have reached agreement on supplying weapons to Ukraine
18:33
Trump threatens new sanctions against Russia if no deal is reached "in 50 days"
18:30
EXPLAINERHow a cautious Macron became a strong supporter of Ukraine
17:49
Ukraine's first deputy prime minister says candidates for government to be announced soon
17:39
Azov Commander: World War III is on our doorstep – Ukraine is already inside
17:16
Ukrainian government reshuffle: PM Shmyhal may become defence minister
16:36
Plant to produce chemical components for Ukrainian defence industry to be built in US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: