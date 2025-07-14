Ukraine's first deputy prime minister says candidates for government to be announced soon

First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, whom Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed as the next head of government, has said that she plans to announce her proposals for government candidates soon.

Source: Svyrydenko on Facebook

Quote: "The decision to appoint a prime minister is made by the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.]. We are preparing to interact with parliament and to present the relevant government measures.

Proposals for candidates for government positions will be announced shortly."

Details: Svyrydenko noted that the head of state has identified the priority tasks he sees for the new government: strengthening Ukraine's economic potential, expanding support programmes for Ukrainians, and scaling up the production of domestic weapons.

Quote: "These tasks can be achieved through significant deregulation, elimination of any bureaucratic obstacles, reduction of non-critical government spending and duplication of functions of state institutions, protection of entrepreneurship, and full concentration of state resources for the defence of Ukraine and recovery after the hostilities," Svyrydenko added.

Background:

On 14 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko become the head of the Ukrainian government.

Ukrainska Pravda sources said that the appointment of a new Cabinet of Ministers (the Government of Ukraine) by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) is scheduled for 17 July, the day after the vote on the resignation.

Oleksii Soboliev, the current First Deputy Minister, is expected to replace Svyrydenko as head of the Ministry of Economy. Read more about other planned personnel changes here.

Ukrainska Pravda wrote that government reshuffles are expected in Ukraine as early as July. Svyrydenko is reportedly set to be appointed as the new prime minister and bring at least three close allies into the Cabinet of the Ministers of Ukraine.

For reference: Article 10 of the Law on the Legal Regime of Martial Law contains a provision that prohibits the dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers during martial law.

