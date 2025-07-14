Reshuffle in Ukrainian government: PM Shmyhal may become defence minister

Current Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is expected to be appointed as minister of defence, with First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko set to take over as head of government.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukrainian government, President’s Office and Parliament

Details: Oleksii Soboliev, currently First Deputy Minister of Economy, is expected to replace Svyrydenko as minister of economy.

Most current ministers are likely to remain in their posts:

Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery, Minister of Community and Territorial Development, potentially promoted to first deputy prime minister;

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration;

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation;

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko;

Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko;

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha;

Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin;

Minister of Youth and Sports Matvii Bidnyi;

Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko;

Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk;

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova.

Several ministers, according to Ukrainska Pravda sources, are confirmed to be leaving their posts:

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, who is expected to become Ukraine’s new ambassador to the United States;

Oleksii Chernyshov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Unity – this recently created ministry is likely to be dissolved;

Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych – a replacement is still being considered;

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi – may be replaced by his current deputy Andrii Vitrenko;

Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi – no known successor yet.

The future roles of Agrarian Policy Minister Vitalii Koval and Health Minister Viktor Liashko remain unclear.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda sources in the government and Parliament said that the appointment of a new Cabinet of Ministers (the Government of Ukraine) by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) is scheduled for 17 July, the day after the vote on the resignation.

On 14 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko become the head of the Ukrainian government.

Ukrainska Pravda wrote that government reshuffles are expected in Ukraine as early as July. Svyrydenko is reportedly set to be appointed as the new prime minister and bring at least three close allies into the Cabinet of the Ministers of Ukraine.

