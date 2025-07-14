PM Shmyhal’s experience will be useful as Defence Minister – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal’s experience will be valuable in the role of Defence Minister.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 14 July

Quote: "Today, I spoke with Yuliia Svyrydenko – I have proposed that she head the Government of Ukraine and renew its work based on her extensive experience in supporting Ukrainian production and Ukrainian entrepreneurship, which Yuliia has as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.

The tremendous experience of Denys Shmyhal will undoubtedly be valuable in the role of Minister of Defence – this is exactly the area where the country’s greatest resources, the heaviest workload, and the highest responsibility lie right now. I am counting on sufficient support from the Members of Parliament for the new configuration of the Government of Ukraine. It is also important that the Government promptly conducts an audit of all agreements with our partners to determine what is working and what requires reassessment or intensification."

Background: Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that Shmyhal is expected to move to the position of Defence Minister, while his current role will be taken over by First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

