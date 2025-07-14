All Sections
New Ukrainian government plans to merge three economic ministries – sources

Roman Romaniuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 14 July 2025, 21:12
Zelenskyy and Svyrydenko. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

During the formation of the new government under Yuliia Svyrydenko, the authorities plan to merge three ministries into one.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the government and the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)

Details: The sources reported that the new ministry is expected to become an economic giant by merging the current Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and Ministry of Environmental Protection.

Oleksii Soboliev, the current First Deputy of Svyrydenko at the Ministry of Economy, is expected to be appointed as the head of the new body.

Background:

  • On 14 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko become the head of the Ukrainian government.
  • Ukrainska Pravda sources said that the appointment of a new Cabinet of Ministers (the Government of Ukraine) by the Verkhovna Rada is scheduled for 17 July, the day after the vote on the resignation.
  • Oleksii Soboliev, the current First Deputy Minister, is expected to replace Svyrydenko as head of the Ministry of Economy. Read more about other planned personnel changes here.
  • Ukrainska Pravda wrote that government reshuffles are expected in Ukraine as early as July. Svyrydenko is reportedly set to be appointed as the new prime minister and bring at least three close allies into the Cabinet of the Ministers of Ukraine. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

