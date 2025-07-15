All Sections
Explosions heard in several Russian oblasts, authorities report 55 UAVs shot down – photo, videos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 15 July 2025, 07:28
Explosions heard in several Russian oblasts, authorities report 55 UAVs shot down – photo, videos
Smoke after a drone attack on Voronezh. Photo: Astra

Residents of Russia's Lipetsk, Voronezh and Rostov oblasts have reported explosions, with loud blasts in the city of Yelets, where the Energiya plant, which is an accumulator and battery manufacturer, is located.

Source: Astra Telegram channel; Russian Defence Ministry; Lipetsk Oblast Governor Igor Artamonov; Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev; acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar

Details: Astra reported that residents of Yelets in Lipetsk Oblast had seen smoke following a UAV attack.

Quote from Artamonov: "A UAV crashed on the territory of an industrial zone in Yelets. One person has been injured and is receiving all necessary medical treatment. There is no threat to their life. Emergency and the specialised services are at the scene."

Details: Artamonov also stated that another drone had crashed near a house in the Dobrinsky district.

Gusev reported that air defence systems "destroyed several unmanned aerial vehicles" in the suburbs of Voronezh and one of the oblast's districts.

"Early reports indicate that there are no casualties or destruction. The threat of drone attacks continues in the region," he wrote.

Slyusar also claimed that air defence had destroyed a UAV in the Verkhnedonskoy district, adding that there were no casualties or damage.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported in the morning that 55 Ukrainian drones had allegedly been intercepted and destroyed over Russia.

 
Smoke after a drone attack on Voronezh
Photo: Astra

In particular, 32 UAVs were reportedly downed over Belgorod Oblast, 12 over Voronezh Oblast, three over Lipetsk Oblast, one each over Rostov and Kursk oblasts and six over the Black Sea.

As usual, the Defence Ministry provided no information about the total number of drones launched towards Russia or the consequences of the attack.

Background: On 3 July, drones already attacked the battery plant in Yelets.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russia
