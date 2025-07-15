Russians control nearly all of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, a few Ukrainian positions remain

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

Most of the village of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast is under the control of Russian troops, with only a few Ukrainian positions left. Bilohorivka was one of the last remaining settlements in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Luhansk Oblast.

Source: two Ukrainska Pravda sources from the 81st Brigade and another source serving on the Siversk front

Quote from a source from the 81st Brigade: "There are still a couple of positions, but Bilohorivka is pretty much no longer ours. The enemy is everywhere."

Quote from the source serving on the Siversk front: "The Russians are already advancing on Hryhorivka [a neighbouring village located in Donetsk Oblast – ed.]."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has learned that a Russian breakthrough at the end of 2024 set the fall of Bilohorivka in motion.

On 14 December 2024, Russian troops launched an active assault and entered the village from the south, advancing from behind the spoil heap of the chalk quarry, a move that allowed them to strike the rear of the Ukrainian units defending Bilohorivka. The Russians then began pushing along the entire line. Some were driven back, but others remained in the settlement. Regaining positions after the breakthrough proved extremely difficult, and some could not be retaken at all.

In April, as the Russians began to make extensive use of first-person view drones against the village, the movement of Ukrainian units through the ruined settlement became significantly more complicated.

The near-total loss of the village occurred relatively recently, between May and June.

Now only a small patch of Luhansk Oblast on the border with Kharkiv Oblast remains under Ukrainian control.

Why this matters: Bilohorivka is of crucial strategic value due to its location and terrain. Its elevated position enables control over two directions at once – the Serebrianka Forest beyond Siverskyi Donets River and the town of Siversk.

