All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians control nearly all of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, a few Ukrainian positions remain

Olha Kyrylenko, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 15 July 2025, 18:24
Russians control nearly all of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, a few Ukrainian positions remain
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

Most of the village of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast is under the control of Russian troops, with only a few Ukrainian positions left. Bilohorivka was one of the last remaining settlements in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Luhansk Oblast.

Source: two Ukrainska Pravda sources from the 81st Brigade and another source serving on the Siversk front

Quote from a source from the 81st Brigade: "There are still a couple of positions, but Bilohorivka is pretty much no longer ours. The enemy is everywhere."

Advertisement:

Quote from the source serving on the Siversk front: "The Russians are already advancing on Hryhorivka [a neighbouring village located in Donetsk Oblast – ed.]."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has learned that a Russian breakthrough at the end of 2024 set the fall of Bilohorivka in motion.

On 14 December 2024, Russian troops launched an active assault and entered the village from the south, advancing from behind the spoil heap of the chalk quarry, a move that allowed them to strike the rear of the Ukrainian units defending Bilohorivka. The Russians then began pushing along the entire line. Some were driven back, but others remained in the settlement. Regaining positions after the breakthrough proved extremely difficult, and some could not be retaken at all.

In April, as the Russians began to make extensive use of first-person view drones against the village, the movement of Ukrainian units through the ruined settlement became significantly more complicated.

The near-total loss of the village occurred relatively recently, between May and June.

Now only a small patch of Luhansk Oblast on the border with Kharkiv Oblast remains under Ukrainian control.

Why this matters: Bilohorivka is of crucial strategic value due to its location and terrain. Its elevated position enables control over two directions at once – the Serebrianka Forest beyond Siverskyi Donets River and the town of Siversk.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Luhansk OblastoccupationwarRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Newsweek: White House admits Trump asked Zelenskyy about possibility of striking Moscow
Zelenskyy signs several urgent laws
Ukrainian corps commander reveals details of preparations for Kursk operation
Ukraine's PM submits letter of resignation
Ukrainian parliament extends martial law and mobilisation until 5 November
Zelenskyy outlines main tasks of new Ukrainian government for next six months
All News
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces show how they disrupt Russian logistics – video
Russians advance in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – DeepState
Ukrainian resistance sabotages railway and disrupts Russian logistics in occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
18:58
Italy's PM praises Trump's tougher stance on Russia amid Ukraine war
18:51
Estonian PM: only force can stop Putin, and even Trump agrees now
18:43
Ukraine's foreign minister and Trump's envoy discuss expanded military cooperation
18:36
Finnish PM confirms detention of former Wagner Group fighter who sought asylum
18:31
EXPLAINERWhy Orbán is in no rush to ditch Russian oil and what Brussels should do about it
18:24
Russians control nearly all of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, a few Ukrainian positions remain
18:05
Newsweek: White House admits Trump asked Zelenskyy about possibility of striking Moscow
17:37
EU sanctions pro-Russian politicians and organisations in Moldova
17:29
Reuters: Sweden to join efforts to supply arms to Ukraine after Trump's decision
17:28
Slovak PM sets condition for unlocking EU's 18th sanctions package
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: