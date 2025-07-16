All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian troops advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 00:15
Russian troops advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState
The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 15-16 July that Russian forces have advanced simultaneously on multiple fronts in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: DeepState

Details: The Russians have advanced near the village of Ambarne on the South Slobozhanshchyna front in Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

In Donetsk Oblast, the Russian occupiers have advanced near Udachne on the Pokrovsk front as well as the settlements of Tolstoi and Fedorivka on the Novopavlivka front. 

Background: 

  • Bilohorivka, which remained one of the last Ukrainian strongholds in Luhansk Oblast, is now almost entirely controlled by Russian troops. UP sources report that only a few lone positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces remain in the settlement. 
  • On 15 July, Donetsk Oblast Defence Council banned civilian traffic on the Kramatorsk-Dobropillia motorway due to frequent Russian first-person view (FPV) drone attacks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationDonetsk OblastKharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
Zelenskyy's third government: who will lose their posts and who may become ministers
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, eight people injured – photos, video
Russia increases use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – EU's top diplomat Kallas
Zelenskyy should not target Moscow – Trump
All News
occupation
Russians control nearly all of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, a few Ukrainian positions remain
Shooting heard at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, shell casings found near reactor units – IAEA
Ukraine's combat zone sees 49 clashes overnight
RECENT NEWS
14:01
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
14:00
EXPLAINERWhat kind of war is France expecting and how is it preparing for it
13:49
Latvian city mayor injured in Russian attack in Ukraine
13:13
WSJ: German chancellor swayed Trump to boost Ukraine with additional Patriot systems
13:06
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
12:46
Ukrainian drone manufacturer Frontline signs strategic agreement with German Quantum Systems
12:43
Kremlin wants US to force Ukraine back to negotiations
12:36
Russian drone hits ambulance in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring medics – photos
12:35
Polish foreign ministry: Russian drones hit Polish factory in Vinnytsia, civilians injured
11:20
Trump comments on his wife Melania's influence on his decisions regarding Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: