Russian troops advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState
Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 00:15
DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 15-16 July that Russian forces have advanced simultaneously on multiple fronts in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.
Source: DeepState
Details: The Russians have advanced near the village of Ambarne on the South Slobozhanshchyna front in Kharkiv Oblast.
In Donetsk Oblast, the Russian occupiers have advanced near Udachne on the Pokrovsk front as well as the settlements of Tolstoi and Fedorivka on the Novopavlivka front.
Background:
- Bilohorivka, which remained one of the last Ukrainian strongholds in Luhansk Oblast, is now almost entirely controlled by Russian troops. UP sources report that only a few lone positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces remain in the settlement.
- On 15 July, Donetsk Oblast Defence Council banned civilian traffic on the Kramatorsk-Dobropillia motorway due to frequent Russian first-person view (FPV) drone attacks.
