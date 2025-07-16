All Sections
Number of people injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv rises to three

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 00:44
Explosion. Stock photo: Suspilne

Three people have been injured in a large-scale Russian drone attack on Kharkiv on the night of 15-16 July. Russian drones have hit civilian business premises, causing an extensive fire.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At this moment, it is known that three people have been injured in an enemy attack on Kharkiv."

Details: Syniehubov said at least 17 explosions had been heard in Kharkiv in just 20 minutes. The majority of the strikes targeted civilian business premises in the Kyivskyi district of the city.

Early reports indicate that Russian forces used Geran-2 loitering munitions. A fire has broken out as a result of the attack.

Background: On the evening of 15 July, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones. Early reports indicated two people had been injured.

