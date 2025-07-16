All Sections
Trump says first Patriot systems for Ukraine are on their way

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 July 2025, 07:37
Donald Trump. Photo: Trump on Facebook

US President Donald Trump has stated that the first Patriot systems intended for Ukraine are being sent to allies.

Source: Reuters

Quote: "They [Patriot systems] are already being shipped."

Details: When asked which countries the missiles are coming from, Trump said they were arriving from Germany.

"They're coming in from Germany and then replaced by Germany. And in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full... We're always getting our money back in full," he added.

Trump also noted that he had not spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin since 14 July, when he confirmed his intention to send various types of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot systems.

Background:

  • On 14 July, Trump once again expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to bring in tough sanctions if a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow is not reached within 50 days.
  • Trump also announced the transfer of up to 17 Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine in the near future.

