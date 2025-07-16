Polish foreign ministry: Russian drones hit Polish factory in Vinnytsia, civilians injured

A factory belonging to the Polish Barlinek Group has been damaged in a Russian attack on the city of Vinnytsia, resulting in injuries.

Source: Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski reported that a factory belonging to the Polish Barlinek Group had been damaged in the Russian UAV attack on Vinnytsia.

Rosyjskie drony uderzyły w fabrykę Grupy Barlinek w Winnicy. Szef zakładu powiedział mi przed chwilą, że celowo, z trzech kierunków. Są ranni, w tym dwoje ciężko poparzonych. Działają służby ukraińskie, także nasz konsulat.

Zbrodnicza wojna Putina przybliża się do naszych granic. — Radosław Sikorski 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) July 16, 2025

"The plant manager has just informed me that this was a deliberate attack from three directions," said Sikorski. "People have been injured, including two with severe burns. Ukrainian services are working at the scene and representatives of our consulate are also present. Putin's criminal war is approaching our borders."

The Barlinek Group manufactures wooden flooring.

Background:

Latest reports show that eight people have been injured in Vinnytsia. Russian drone strikes also caused destruction in the frontline cities of Kramatorsk, Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 15 July and the night of 15-16 July.

Residents of Romanian towns on the Danube witnessed another series of Russian strikes near the Ukrainian city of Izmail.

