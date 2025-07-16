Russia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, eight people injured – photos, video

All Sections
Ivan Diakonov , Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 July 2025, 09:59
Firefighters at the scene. Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russia conducted a large-scale attack on the city of Vinnytsia on the night of 15-16 July, with hits recorded on industrial and civilian infrastructure. Early reports indicate that eight people have been injured.

Source: Nataliia Zabolotna, Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Hits on civilian infrastructure have been recorded as a result of an enemy attack on the city of Vinnytsia. There is information that four people have been injured."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine's Air Force warned residents that Russian drones were heading toward Vinnytsia. Correspondents from Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported a series of explosions in the city at around 03:00.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated at 07:05. Zabolotna reported that the number of people injured in the Russian attack had risen to seven.

"Five of them have suffered burns. Two are in a critical condition and three in a moderate condition," she said.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Zabolotna added that industrial facilities had been hit. Firefighters managed to contain the fire at one site, but operations continue at another.

In addition, four residential buildings in Vinnytsia Oblast were damaged and a house was significantly damaged.

"In total, 28 UAVs attacked Vinnytsia Oblast last night, around 18 of which were destroyed," Zabolotna summarised.

Update: Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the number of people injured had increased to eight. 

"Eight people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital because of the Russian drone attack on Vinnytsia Oblast. 

Two civilian production facilities were attacked, and large-scale fires broke out there. As of 08:00, one fire had been extinguished, and another is still being put out," the State Emergency Service said. 

Background: 

  • On the night of 15-16 July, Russian forces conducted a combined attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih, simultaneously launching a ballistic missile and 28 Shahed loitering munitions. An industrial facility was destroyed, the city suffered large-scale power outages and a 17-year-old boy was injured as a result of the strikes.
  • Russian forces attacked Kramatorsk on the same night. A fire broke out in a high-rise building as a result of the strike.
  • Three people were injured in a large-scale Russian drone attack overnight on Kharkiv. Russian drones hit civilian business premises, causing an extensive fire.

