Russian drone hits ambulance in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring medics – photos

Two medics have been injured in a Russian drone strike on an ambulance in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 16 July.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police on Facebook

Quote from the police: "On 16 July at around 09:00, Kupiansk District Police Department received a report that an enemy first-person view (FPV) drone had struck an ambulance at a crossing. Two medics aged 53 and 59 have sustained injuries in the attack."

Details: The police added that the injured medics refused to be taken to hospital. An investigative team, bomb disposal experts and forensic officers worked at the scene.

The damaged ambulance. Photo: Police

