WSJ: German chancellor swayed Trump to boost Ukraine with additional Patriot systems

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was instrumental in persuading US President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with more Patriot air defence systems, as Trump was increasingly frustrated with his failed attempts to convince Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to halt the war.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Unnamed aides close to Merz contend that he has a better relationship with Trump than Olaf Scholz, his predecessor. One crucial aspect was Merz's readiness to finance US weaponry for Ukraine.

These sources credit Merz personally, describing Berlin’s "biggest success" as Trump’s recent reversal on Russia and Ukraine, in which he agreed to provide some form of assistance.

Merz initiated a call to Trump on 3 July, prompted by reports that the Pentagon had frozen even Biden-era approved aid to Ukraine.

Sources familiar with the conversation say Merz congratulated Trump on US Independence Day and offered a deal: Germany would purchase two Patriot systems from the US for Ukraine. Trump did not commit but expressed frustration, saying Putin was "stringing him along".

On 11 July, after a major Russian attack on Ukraine, Trump called Merz directly, expressing disappointment with Putin’s actions.

Sources report that Merz was surprised by Trump’s tone and recognised that the US leader had lost patience with Putin. In that call, Trump accepted Merz’s proposal and offered five Patriot systems instead of two.

Merz agreed but noted he would need to discuss the details of the funding with other European leaders.

Germany is likely to supply Ukraine with two Patriot systems from its own arsenal and order replacements from the US worth approximately US$2 billion. Norway will fund another system, while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte indicated that Denmark, Finland and Canada may also contribute to the procurement.

Background:

On 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the United States and NATO under which the supply of US weapons to Ukraine will be financed by European allies.

Trump also announced the transfer of up to 17 Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine in the near future.

There have also been media reports that Trump is said to be considering sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

