Italy opts out of US-NATO weapons plan for Ukraine

The Italian government has no plans to join a US-NATO initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine with EU funds, citing a lack of available resources.

Source: Italian newspaper La Stampa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: La Stampa reported that Italy’s budget constraints prevent it from participating in the initiative to fund American weapons for Ukraine with European money.

Sources in the Italian Ministry of Defence told La Stampa there has been "no talk" of purchasing American weapons for this purpose. They stressed, however, that this decision should not be seen as a withdrawal from supporting Ukraine.

The sources noted that Italy’s only planned defence purchases from the US are F-35 fighter jets.

They also indicated that Italy has received only one official NATO proposal regarding American weapons for Ukraine, related to logistics.

Background:

On 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the United States and NATO under which the supply of US weapons to Ukraine will be financed by European allies.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that same day that Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada all want to be part of the initiative.

Media reports indicate France will not join, with sources in Paris citing President Emmanuel Macron’s push for Europe to develop its own defence industry and achieve greater self-sufficiency.

Commenting on Trump’s proposal, Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, urged the US to "share the burden" of military aid to Ukraine.

