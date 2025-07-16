All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Italy opts out of US-NATO weapons plan for Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 16 July 2025, 14:26
Italy opts out of US-NATO weapons plan for Ukraine
Giorgia Meloni. Photo: Getty Images

The Italian government has no plans to join a US-NATO initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine with EU funds, citing a lack of available resources.

Source: Italian newspaper La Stampa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: La Stampa reported that Italy’s budget constraints prevent it from participating in the initiative to fund American weapons for Ukraine with European money.

Advertisement:

Sources in the Italian Ministry of Defence told La Stampa there has been "no talk" of purchasing American weapons for this purpose. They stressed, however, that this decision should not be seen as a withdrawal from supporting Ukraine.

The sources noted that Italy’s only planned defence purchases from the US are F-35 fighter jets.

They also indicated that Italy has received only one official NATO proposal regarding American weapons for Ukraine, related to logistics.

Background: 

  • On 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the United States and NATO under which the supply of US weapons to Ukraine will be financed by European allies. 
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that same day that Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada all want to be part of the initiative.
  • Media reports indicate France will not join, with sources in Paris citing President Emmanuel Macron’s push for Europe to develop its own defence industry and achieve greater self-sufficiency.
  • Commenting on Trump’s proposal, Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, urged the US to "share the burden" of military aid to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Italyaid for UkraineweaponsUSA
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament approves PM Shmyhal's resignation
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
Zelenskyy's third government: who will lose their posts and who may become ministers
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, eight people injured – photos, video
Russia increases use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – EU's top diplomat Kallas
All News
Italy
Italy's PM praises Trump's tougher stance on Russia amid Ukraine war
Italy to provide over €30 million for restoration of cultural landmarks damaged by Russia in Odesa
Italian president: Ukraine's security is Europe's security
RECENT NEWS
18:29
Russians attack center of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bomb, killing people – photos, video
18:13
EU earmarks €100bn for Ukraine in seven-year budget plan
18:06
Zaporizhzhia companies to produce components for mines
17:56
Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle support idea of presidential meeting in Kyiv
17:31
Hungary demands EU sanctions against three Ukrainian officials for alleged killing of a Hungarian by military enlistment office staff
17:29
Russia seizes major bread producer company for alleged support of Ukrainian forces
17:14
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network conducted in Europe
16:06
Updated Defence of Ukraine subject to become mandatory for schoolchildren from 2027 – photos
15:52
Trump's envoy Kellogg pays tribute to children killed in Russia's war
15:11
Ukrainian parliament approves PM Shmyhal's resignation
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: