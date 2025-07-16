All Sections
France will not participate in purchase of US weapons for Ukraine – Politico

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 July 2025, 09:33
French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

France will not participate in a project announced by US President Donald Trump under which the supply of US weapons to Ukraine will be financed by European allies.

Source: European Pravda, citing Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation

Details: Two French officials familiar with the matter said that Paris would not join the initiative to purchase American weapons because French President Emmanuel Macron has long insisted that Europeans build their own defence industrial base through local procurement.

In addition, the French government is trying to increase its own defence spending while cutting other budget expenditures and curbing the country’s staggering budget deficit.

Meanwhile, given the limited European production capacity, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government believes that purchasing American weapons is one of the only ways to quickly provide Ukraine with the necessary armaments.

Background:

  • On Monday 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the United States and NATO under which the supply of US weapons to Ukraine will be financed by European allies. 
  • On Tuesday 15 July, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Czechia would not participate in the US project to purchase American weapons for Ukraine through NATO.

