Critically ill girl resuscitated under fire after her breathing stopped during Russian attack on Chernivtsi

The child is now feeling better. Photo: instagram.com/maybutneua

Doctors have saved Zlata, a seriously ill girl who suddenly stopped breathing during a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Chernivtsi. She has been resuscitated under fire.

Source: Marta Levchenko, a philanthropist and founder of the Chernivtsi House of Butterflies medical centre

Quote: "Zlata suffered respiratory arrest during the strikes, so the doctors, risking their own lives, did not take shelter and continued resuscitation on the spot."

Advertisement:

Details: Levchenko said that during the air raid, the other children were in a shelter, which the centre team had prepared in advance for overnight stays in case of possible attacks.

"Most of the children at the Butterfly House were evacuated from dangerous areas, had blast injuries and are still afraid to sleep near windows because of the stress they experienced. Therefore, even the sound of attacks is a hundred steps back in their rehabilitation," Levchenko wrote.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram Допис, поширений Marta Levchenko Місто добра (@maybutneua)

Currently, the hospice team is asking donors to help install metal shutters on the windows of the intensive care unit.

Background:

On the night of 11-12 July, Russian troops launched 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones on cities in Ukraine. Although most of the aerial targets were shot down, there were hits on civilian infrastructure, particularly residential buildings.

Chernivtsi became one of the epicentres of the Russian attack. Two people were killed by the fall of debris from Russian aerial assets in Chernivtsi: Sviatoslav Lazarenko, 43, an official at the Sniatyn City Council in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, and Diana Kravchenko, 25, a pharmacy manager.

Doctors in medical facilities in Chernivtsi are fighting for the lives of four people who were seriously injured in the attack. One woman is in a critical condition, according to Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration. Ten civilians sustained minor injuries and received medical assistance on site.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!