Ukrainian parliament appoints Svyrydenko as PM

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 17 July 2025, 11:51
Yuliia Svyrydenko. Photo: Yuliia Svyrydenko on Facebook

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) has voted to appoint former Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister on 17 July.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Voice faction, on Telegram

Details: A total of 262 MPs voted in favour.

For reference: According to open sources, Yuliia Svyrydenko was born on 25 December 1985 in Chernihiv into a family of civil servants.

Starting in 2015, Svyrydenko worked in Chernihiv Oblast State Administration. Initially, she was an advisor to the head of the administration, and later headed the Department of Economic Development. In 2018, she became acting head of Chernihiv Oblast State Administration.

In 2019, Svyrydenko worked as deputy minister of economic development, trade and agriculture of Ukraine in Oleksii Honcharuk's government.

On 22 December 2020, she became a deputy of the Office of the President Head Andrii Yermak. Svyrydenko is considered Yermak's protégé.

In November 2021, she took office as Minister of Economy and First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.

She participated in the signing of the agreement on cooperation in the field of mineral resources with the United States in May 2025.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Deputy Prime Ministers Yuliia Svyrydenko and Mykhailo Fedorov on 15 July, during which tasks for the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) for the next six months were defined.
  • On 14 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko become the head of the Ukrainian government.
  • Ukrainska Pravda sources said that Oleksii Soboliev, currently First Deputy Minister of Economy, is expected to replace Svyrydenko as Economy Minister. Read about other planned personnel changes here.
  • Shmyhal was appointed Prime Minister in March 2020.

