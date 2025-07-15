All Sections
Zelenskyy outlines main tasks of new Ukrainian government for next six months

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 15 July 2025, 13:33
Svyrydenko and Fedorov at a meeting with Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Deputy Prime Ministers Yuliia Svyrydenko and Mykhailo Fedorov, during which tasks for the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) for the next six months were defined.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "Meeting with Yuliia Svyrydenko and Mykhailo Fedorov. Preparing the first steps of the new government. We outlined the tasks for the next six months."

Details: Zelenskyy said that the main tasks are to increase the production of domestic weapons in Ukraine, to fully ensure the procurement of the necessary quantities of all types of drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to carry out significant deregulation and unleash the country's internal economic potential and to ensure the full implementation of social support programmes for the people.

The results that can be achieved in the first six months of the new government's work have been determined, Zelenskyy added.

Article 10 of the law on martial law contains a provision on the impossibility of terminating the powers of the Cabinet of Ministers during martial law. The resignation of the prime minister automatically entails the dismissal of the entire government.

Background:

  • On 14 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko to head the Ukrainian government.
  • Ukrainska Pravda sources noted that the appointment of the new Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada is planned for 17 July, the day after the vote on resignation.
  • The sources said that the current First Deputy Minister Oleksii Soboliev is planned to be appointed to head the Ministry of Economy instead of Svyrydenko. Read about other planned personnel changes here.
  • Zelenskyy said that he is considering the current Defence Minister Rustem Umierov for the position of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States. Amid rumours about who might replace Umierov, Zelenskyy said that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal's experience would be useful in the position of minister of defence. 

Cabinet of Minister (government)Zelenskyy
