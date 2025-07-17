All Sections
Poland summons Russian envoy over Vinnytsia factory strike

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 17 July 2025, 12:07

Poland has summoned a representative of the Russian embassy following a strike by Shahed drones on a Polish company’s facility in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia.

Source: press service of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs; European Pravda

Details: The summons occurred on 16 July, after UAVs struck a facility in Vinnytsia owned by Barlinek Group, which produces floor coverings.

Quote from Polish Foreign Affairs Ministry: "Yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland informed a representative of the Russian embassy that the attack on the Barlinek factory in Vinnytsia, which is a Polish business and is exclusively engaged in civilian production, is a violation of international law."

Background: 

  • On 16 July, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reported that the Barlinek factory in Vinnytsia was hit by Russian Shahed drones. The manager said that the strike appeared deliberate.
  • Sikorski also expressed hope that the European Union will soon adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia and pledged further military aid to Ukraine.

