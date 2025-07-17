Poland summons Russian envoy over Vinnytsia factory strike

Poland has summoned a representative of the Russian embassy following a strike by Shahed drones on a Polish company’s facility in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia.

Details: The summons occurred on 16 July, after UAVs struck a facility in Vinnytsia owned by Barlinek Group, which produces floor coverings.

Quote from Polish Foreign Affairs Ministry: "Yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland informed a representative of the Russian embassy that the attack on the Barlinek factory in Vinnytsia, which is a Polish business and is exclusively engaged in civilian production, is a violation of international law."

On 16 July, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reported that the Barlinek factory in Vinnytsia was hit by Russian Shahed drones. The manager said that the strike appeared deliberate.

Sikorski also expressed hope that the European Union will soon adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia and pledged further military aid to Ukraine.

