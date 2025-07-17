All Sections
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen citizens

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 17 July 2025, 12:56
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen citizens
Photo: Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukraine has brought back the bodies of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers and citizens previously held by Russia.

Source: Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote: "Russia claims that the bodies are those of Ukrainian citizens, including service members…

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies."

Details: The Coordination Headquarters clarified to Ukrainska Pravda that this repatriation effort is a part of ongoing planned operations and is not related to the agreements reached in Istanbul.

Background:

  • On 14 June, as part of agreements reached in Istanbul, Ukraine received 1,200 bodies from Russia, reportedly those of Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.
  • On 16 June, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov announced the completion of the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased Ukrainians under the Istanbul agreements and the return of more than 6,000 bodies.

prisonersRusso-Ukrainian war
