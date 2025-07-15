All Sections
Ukraine's PM submits letter of resignation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 15 July 2025, 15:39
Ukraine's PM submits letter of resignation
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Shmyhal on Facebook

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has submitted his letter of resignation.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram  

 

Quote: "Thank you to our defenders who are holding the front line and protecting Ukraine! Thank you to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his trust! Thank you to the entire team for their tireless work for our country!"

For reference: The resignation of the prime minister automatically entails the dismissal of the entire Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government). Article 10 of the Law on the Legal Regime of Martial Law contains a provision that prohibits terminating the powers of the Cabinet of Ministers during martial law.

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Deputy Prime Ministers Yuliia Svyrydenko and Mykhailo Fedorov, during which tasks for the Cabinet of Ministers for the next six months were defined.

Background:

  • On 14 July, Zelenskyy proposed that First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko become the head of the Ukrainian government.
  • Ukrainska Pravda sources noted that the appointment of the new Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada is planned for 17 July, the day after the vote on resignation.
  • The sources say that current First Deputy Minister Oleksii Soboliev is expected to be appointed head of the Ministry of Economy, replacing Yuliia Svyrydenko. Read about other planned personnel changes here.
  • Zelenskyy said that he is considering the current Defence Minister Rustem Umierov for the position of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States. Amid rumours about who might replace Umierov, Zelenskyy said that Shmyhal's experience would be useful in the position of minister of defence. 

