All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian FPV drone strike kills two civilians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, and injures elderly woman

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 17 July 2025, 18:54
Russian FPV drone strike kills two civilians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, and injures elderly woman
The site of the attack. Stock  photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian troops attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast with an FPV drone on the evening of 18 July, killing two civilians and injuring a 70-year-old woman.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "At 16:30, Russian forces struck Pokrovsk with an FPV drone, killing two civilians. A 70-year-old woman sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and a blast injury."

Advertisement:

Details: Medvedieva added that on the morning of 17 July, Russian troops also bombarded the city of Myrnohrad with tubed artillery. A 63-year-old man was injured in the street as a result. He was diagnosed with a blast injury and a fracture and received qualified medical assistance.

The prosecutor’s office has launched a pre-trial investigation under Articles 438.1 and 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastwar crimeswarRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy says he is discussing "mega deal" on arms sales with Trump
Ukrainian parliament appoints Shmyhal as defence minister
Ukrainian parliament appoints 13 ministers to Svyrydenko's government
Zelenskyy appoints former Justice and Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as his envoy for cooperation with US
Ukraine's former defence minister Umierov no longer considered for post of ambassador to US
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen citizens
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Death toll in Dobropillia rises to four after Russian strike
Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast kill 2 and wound 7 people in Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk – photos
Death toll of Russian strike rises to three amid rescue efforts in Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:43
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Hungary's sanctions against Ukrainian officers
20:31
Merz says Ukraine will receive long-range missile systems "very soon"
20:21
Kallas on MH17 anniversary: Russia must acknowledge responsibility for the tragedy
19:31
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured, houses destroyed – photos
19:23
US says it is "moving with haste" to deliver weapons to Ukraine in line with Trump's plan
18:59
Merz praises Trump's decision on arms supplies for Ukraine
18:54
Russian FPV drone strike kills two civilians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, and injures elderly woman
18:30
German company has delivered nearly 2,000 AI-guided kamikaze drones to Ukraine
18:19
Russian drone strike destroys Arabesky Theatre in Kharkiv, all property lost in fire
18:18
Russians plan to build storage facilities at occupied Skadovsk port
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: