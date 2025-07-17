Russian FPV drone strike kills two civilians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, and injures elderly woman

The site of the attack. Stock photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian troops attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast with an FPV drone on the evening of 18 July, killing two civilians and injuring a 70-year-old woman.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "At 16:30, Russian forces struck Pokrovsk with an FPV drone, killing two civilians. A 70-year-old woman sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and a blast injury."

Details: Medvedieva added that on the morning of 17 July, Russian troops also bombarded the city of Myrnohrad with tubed artillery. A 63-year-old man was injured in the street as a result. He was diagnosed with a blast injury and a fracture and received qualified medical assistance.

The prosecutor’s office has launched a pre-trial investigation under Articles 438.1 and 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

