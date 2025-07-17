Russian FPV drone strike kills two civilians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, and injures elderly woman
Russian troops attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast with an FPV drone on the evening of 18 July, killing two civilians and injuring a 70-year-old woman.
Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda
Quote: "At 16:30, Russian forces struck Pokrovsk with an FPV drone, killing two civilians. A 70-year-old woman sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and a blast injury."
Details: Medvedieva added that on the morning of 17 July, Russian troops also bombarded the city of Myrnohrad with tubed artillery. A 63-year-old man was injured in the street as a result. He was diagnosed with a blast injury and a fracture and received qualified medical assistance.
The prosecutor’s office has launched a pre-trial investigation under Articles 438.1 and 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
