Merz praises Trump's decision on arms supplies for Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 17 July 2025, 18:59
Friedrich Merz. Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has supported US President Donald Trump's decision on the continued supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Source: BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 17 July, Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a new Anglo-German treaty that includes a commitment to assist each other in the event of an armed attack.

Following the signing, they held a press conference during which Merz praised Trump after the US leader announced he would send weapons to Ukraine through NATO.

The German chancellor believes this will increase pressure on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to finally enter peace talks.

"Europe and the United States are pulling in the same direction here," Merz added.

Background:

  • On 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the US and NATO under which US arms supplied to Ukraine will be financed by European allies.
  • Trump also announced that additional Patriot air defence systems will be sent to Ukraine.
  • Trump’s plan that Europe should purchase US weapons for Ukraine came as a surprise to at least some European allies, and it remains uncertain who will supply Patriot systems.
  • Meanwhile, Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich stated that the defence alliance is preparing the rapid deployment of additional Patriot air defence systems in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

