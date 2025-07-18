All Sections
Trump "aggressively" pursue plans to end war in Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 18 July 2025, 02:58
Trump aggressively pursue plans to end war in Ukraine
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

The US State Department has stated that US President Donald Trump will "aggressively" pursue the implementation of his approaches to ending the war in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform, citing US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce

Quote: "I think the President [Trump] is someone who will make these decisions and continues to approach it aggressively so that his vision of this conflict [Russia's war against Ukraine] ending will come to pass."

Details: Bruce also noted that Trump is currently speaking "quite transparently" about his assessment of the situation and is showing patience.

However, she added that he would adhere to NATO agreements regarding the provision of everything Ukraine needs for its defence.

Background:

  • On 14 July, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement between the US and NATO under which European allies would pay for the delivery of American weapons to Ukraine.
  • Trump also announced the delivery of additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.
  • At least for some of the US's European allies, Trump's announcement of a plan for Europeans to purchase American weapons for Ukraine came as a surprise, and uncertainty remains as to who exactly will supply the Patriot systems.
  • Meanwhile, General Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said that NATO is preparing for the rapid deployment of additional Patriot air defence systems in Ukraine.

