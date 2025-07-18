All Sections
Orbán says 20–25% of EU budget can end up funding Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 18 July 2025, 14:50
Orbán says 20–25% of EU budget can end up funding Ukraine
Viktor Orbán. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán believes that 20-25% of the EU budget will be assigned to Ukraine.

Source: Kossuth Radio, a public-broadcasting radio station in Hungary; European Pravda, citing Hungarian news portal Telex

Quote: "I can say, based on the knowledge of experts, that 20-25 per cent of the new EU budget will go to Ukraine."

Details: The Hungarian PM says that the problem with budgets is that they lack a real strategic basis; they should be in line with the goals to be achieved.

"This budget has only one goal: to cunningly and covertly accept Ukraine into the European Union," stated Orbán, who believes that Ukraine should be treated as a partner, not a member.

Orbán said that this upcoming budget and the EU's attitude towards Ukraine are similar to migration; he said, "Once you let them in, you can't keep them out".

The Hungarian PM believes that if Ukrainians joined the EU economic area, money would flow there, although he believes that Ukraine is not ready for membership. Orbán also said he knew approximately with whom and with which countries he would have to negotiate to adopt an appropriate budget in Brussels.

Orbán went further, stating that "this is a budget of hopelessness,".  The PM said that the European Union wants to finance ill-conceived goals, agrees to stagnation, and the level of its ambition is low and not encouraging.

Background: 

  • This week, Orbán published a post with the caption "I'm with the farmers" about a farmers' protest in Budapest, which was a response to the European Commission's proposal for the next long-term budget of the European Union, starting in 2028.
  • The draft long-term budget of the European Union for 2028-2034, which was also criticised by Germany, includes €100 billion to support Ukraine.
  • If Ukraine joins the EU in 2034, the €100 billion budget for Ukraine will be revised.

