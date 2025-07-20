German chancellor's diplomacy shifts Trump's view on Putin

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul believes that Chancellor Friedrich Merz played a major role in shifting US President Donald Trump’s position regarding Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Wadephul in an interview with Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked about the role Friedrich Merz played in Trump’s change of stance on Putin, the German minister replied, "Friedrich Merz played a big role in this because, from the very beginning, he made it clear that he supports Ukraine."

He highlighted that Merz emphasised this during his Oval Office visit and continued to reinforce this stance during face-to-face talks at the G7 summit.

"Friedrich Merz called Donald Trump and said that US help is needed now. We can be glad that the German chancellor has established such a reasonable relationship with the US president and that Germany’s voice is being heard again in Washington," the German foreign minister said.

Background:

On 14 July, Trump once again expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to impose very severe tariffs if a peace agreement is not reached within 50 days.

Trump also announced that additional Patriot air defence systems will be sent to Ukraine.

There have also been media reports that Trump is said to be considering sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

