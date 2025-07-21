All Sections
French foreign minister to attend Ukrainian Ambassadors' Conference in Kyiv

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoMonday, 21 July 2025, 09:44
French foreign minister to attend Ukrainian Ambassadors' Conference in Kyiv
Photo: Jean-Noël Barrot on X

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot will visit Kyiv on Monday 21 July to take part in a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors.

Source: Barrot on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Monday morning, Barrot posted a photo from a Ukrainian train, noting that he was on his way to Kyiv.

Quote: "I will take part in the conference of ambassadors and, on behalf of France, reaffirm our unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of the Ukrainian people." 

Details: The Ukrainian Ambassadors Conference will be held in Kyiv on 21 July under the motto "From the power of diplomacy – to the diplomacy of power". President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak at the event.

Background:

  • On the eve of the conference, dozens of heads of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions abroad visited Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
  • On Sunday 20 July, Zelenskyy stated that he had received a report from Sybiha, which led to them agreeing on the replacement of the heads of several embassies.
  • Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as special envoy of the president of Ukraine for cooperation with the United States of America.

