French foreign minister to attend Ukrainian Ambassadors' Conference in Kyiv

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot will visit Kyiv on Monday 21 July to take part in a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors.

Source: Barrot on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Monday morning, Barrot posted a photo from a Ukrainian train, noting that he was on his way to Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I will take part in the conference of ambassadors and, on behalf of France, reaffirm our unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of the Ukrainian people."

Details: The Ukrainian Ambassadors Conference will be held in Kyiv on 21 July under the motto "From the power of diplomacy – to the diplomacy of power". President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak at the event.

Background:

On the eve of the conference, dozens of heads of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions abroad visited Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On Sunday 20 July, Zelenskyy stated that he had received a report from Sybiha, which led to them agreeing on the replacement of the heads of several embassies.

Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as special envoy of the president of Ukraine for cooperation with the United States of America.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!