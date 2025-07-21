All Sections
Russia launches 450 drones and missiles on Ukraine: 427 fail to reach targets

Iryna BalachukMonday, 21 July 2025, 09:49
Ukrainian aircraft. Photo: Air Force on Facebook

Since the evening of 20 July, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 24 missiles and 426 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones. Ukraine’s air defences have destroyed all the missiles and 200 drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force 

Quote: "As of 09:30, air defence forces have destroyed or jammed 224 aerial assets: 200 Shahed-type attack UAVs; the majority of the missiles were destroyed by air defence firepower, while the others were suppressed by electronic warfare or disappeared from radar (no reports of strikes have been received)."

Details: Another 203 decoy drones failed to reach their targets, likely due to electronic warfare suppression (disappeared from radar).

The Air Force reported 23 Shahed drone hits across three locations, as well as the debris from downed UAVs falling on 12 locations.

The Russians launched the following types of missiles at Ukraine:

  • five Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from Russia’s Tambov Oblast;
  • four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;
  • one Iskander-K cruise missile from the area of Millerovo, Russia;
  • 14 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Saratov Oblast, Russia.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and drone units, and mobile fire teams from Ukraine’s defence forces.

The Air Force emphasises that the attack is still ongoing as of 09:30, with a new wave of Russian drones entering from the north.

Ukraine's Air Forcedronesmissile strike
