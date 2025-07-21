All Sections
Zelenskyy: Two killed and 15 injured in overnight Russian attack on Ukraine – photos, video

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 21 July 2025, 11:05
Zelenskyy: Two killed and 15 injured in overnight Russian attack on Ukraine – photos, video
A building on fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two people were killed and 15 others injured, including a 12-year-old boy, in a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 20-21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Russian strikes are always an assault on humanity – in Kyiv, a kindergarten caught fire, along with residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure. Ordinary apartment buildings were damaged in Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and the oblast. 15 people have been injured; the youngest is a 12-year-old boy. Everyone is receiving assistance. Two people were killed in the attack."

Details: Zelenskyy said search and rescue operations are currently underway in Ukrainian cities and hromadas following the Russian strike. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Damage has been reported in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. Russian drones were shot down over Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Kherson oblasts.

 
Firefighters extinguishing fire.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Zelenskyy said that during the night, Russia launched more than 420 drones and over 20 missiles, including ballistic missiles. The attacks continued throughout the night and into the morning. In the morning, Shahed drones again targeted Kharkiv Oblast.

Mobile fire teams, aircraft, electronic warfare units, Air Force personnel and interceptor drones were all deployed to counter the attack.

"Many targets were shot down – but sadly, not all," the president noted. "That is why we must continue scaling up our interceptor capabilities. This is the kind of solution that can protect us from large-scale attacks."

 
Firefighters extinguishing fire.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

  • On the night of 20-21 July, Russia launched a large-scale combined air attack on Ukraine using attack drones and missiles of various types.
  • As a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv, one person was killed and eight others injured, including a 15-year-old girl. Residential buildings, a kindergarten, a supermarket, kiosks, garages, cars, warehouse premises and the above-ground part of a metro station were damaged.
  • In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, three adults and one child were injured in the overnight Russian missile and drone attack. Residential buildings were damaged.

