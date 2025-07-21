Canada to donate US$15m for Leopard 2 tank maintenance for Ukraine

Canadian Defence Minister David J. McGuinty has announced an additional CA$20 million (approx. US$14.6 million) to support the maintenance of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine.

Source: an announcement made by McGuinty during a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) on 21 July, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Canadian Defence Ministry press service

Details: McGuinty said Canada will provide an additional CA$20 million to support the Leopard 2 tank maintenance and repair centre in Poland.

"This donation comes from the Government of Canada’s 2025-26 investment for military assistance to Ukraine," the Canadian Defence Ministry said.

McGuinty also confirmed that Canada is providing a further CA$2 billion (US$1.48 billion) for military aid to Ukraine, as announced in June by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

This brings Canada’s total military aid to Ukraine to CA$6.5 billion (US$4.75 billion) since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Background:

On 21 July, 52 countries attended the Ramstein meeting, which launched a 50-day campaign to arm Ukraine.

During the meeting, it was announced that the US and Germany have agreed to supply Ukraine with five Patriot air defence systems, which are to be delivered to the battlefield as soon as possible.

In addition, the UK and Germany launched a joint project to provide Ukraine with 220,000 rounds for the German Gepard anti-aircraft system. Both countries will also fund supplies of advanced drones to the battlefield.

