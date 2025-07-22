All Sections
Merz on Patriot delivery to Ukraine: Germany awaits US decision on replacement

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 22 July 2025, 09:07
Friedrich Merz. Photo: Office of the President

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said during a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that his country has not yet received confirmation of when the US will be able to deliver Patriot systems to Berlin to replace those sent to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Merz stated during the press conference that the US government had made a general commitment to provide Patriot systems to Germany and the European Union so they can then supply the existing Patriot systems to Ukraine.

Quote from Merz: "We will transfer and we will receive replacements. But these replacements have not yet actually been purchased. Negotiations with the US government are currently ongoing regarding where the replacements will come from."

Details: Merz added that defence ministers now need to agree on the details.

Meanwhile, Støre confirmed Norway’s intention to fund the purchase of a Patriot air defence system for Ukraine.

Background:

  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced at the start of the 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) that Germany and the US have reached an agreement to provide Ukraine with five Patriot systems
  • Bloomberg reported that Germany and the United States are close to a final agreement on the delivery of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

