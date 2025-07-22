Ukrainian parliament's speaker signs law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence
Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 15:03
Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk has signed the law passed at Tuesday’s session introducing amendments to Ukraine’s Criminal Procedure Code, which include provisions that strip anti-corruption agencies of their independence.
Source: the draft law on the parliament’s website
Details: It is stated that the law has been sent for approval by the president of Ukraine.
Background:
- On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted for draft law No. 12414 at second reading, according to which the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) – which are currently independent – will become dependent on decisions made by the prosecutor general.
- The heads of NABU and SAPO implored President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reject draft law No. 12414, a move they warn obliterates the independence of these institutions.
- The ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries expressed concern over investigative actions carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) against NABU.
- The European Union voiced deep concern over Ukraine’s recent moves against NABU and SAPO.
