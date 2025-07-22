Ukrainian parliament's speaker signs law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk has signed the law passed at Tuesday’s session introducing amendments to Ukraine’s Criminal Procedure Code, which include provisions that strip anti-corruption agencies of their independence.

Source: the draft law on the parliament’s website

Details: It is stated that the law has been sent for approval by the president of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted for draft law No. 12414 at second reading, according to which the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) – which are currently independent – will become dependent on decisions made by the prosecutor general.

The heads of NABU and SAPO implored President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reject draft law No. 12414, a move they warn obliterates the independence of these institutions.

The ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries expressed concern over investigative actions carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) against NABU.

The European Union voiced deep concern over Ukraine’s recent moves against NABU and SAPO.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!