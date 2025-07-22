All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian parliament's speaker signs law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 22 July 2025, 15:03
Ukrainian parliament's speaker signs law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence
Ruslan Stefanchuk. Photo: Stefanchuk on Facebook

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk has signed the law passed at Tuesday’s session introducing amendments to Ukraine’s Criminal Procedure Code, which include provisions that strip anti-corruption agencies of their independence.

Source: the draft law on the parliament’s website

Details: It is stated that the law has been sent for approval by the president of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted for draft law No. 12414 at second reading, according to which the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) – which are currently independent – will become dependent on decisions made by the prosecutor general.
  • The heads of NABU and SAPO implored President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reject draft law No. 12414, a move they warn obliterates the independence of these institutions.
  • The ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries expressed concern over investigative actions carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) against NABU.
  • The European Union voiced deep concern over Ukraine’s recent moves against NABU and SAPO.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkrainelegislatureVerkhovna RadaZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
EU is not yet considering suspending funding for Ukraine over actions against NABU and SAPO
Ukrainian Parliament moves to end independence of anti-corruption agencies
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia
Russians enter Pokrovsk – Ukrainska Pravda sources
All News
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
EU is not yet considering suspending funding for Ukraine over actions against NABU and SAPO
Ukraine's corruption watchdog claims three detectives beaten during searches
Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions urge Zelenskyy to veto law threatening their independence
RECENT NEWS
18:18
Netherlands ready to make major contribution in arming Ukraine with Patriot systems
17:59
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
17:50
EU enlargement commissioner slams Ukraine's law eroding autonomy of anti-corruption watchdogs
17:18
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
17:12
EXPLAINERWhy Tusk's position as PM is under threat and who might replace him
16:47
Russia attacks Sumy twice, killing one person and injuring four
16:31
Chesno names 263 Ukrainian MPs who voted to curb corruption watchdogs' independence
16:10
French foreign minister visits Kharkiv after visiting frontline Sumy – photos
16:06
Japanese vessels removed from EU sanctions list after pledging not to transport Russian gas
15:47
Ukraine's anti‑corruption agencies suspect Security Service official of extorting US$300,000
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: