Ukrainian School of Political Studies expels six MPs following crackdown on anti-corruption agencies

The Ukrainian School of Political Studies (USPS) has expelled six MPs from its alumni society after they backed draft law No. 12414, which effectively shackles independent anti-corruption agencies to the Prosecutor General’s control, on Tuesday 22 July.

Source: USPS

Details: USPS condemned the MPs’ actions as unacceptable and contrary to the bedrock values of democratic growth and the rule of law that the school fiercely upholds.

The ousted alumni are Oleksandr Danutsa (graduate of 2008), Serhii Yevtushok (2011), Dmytro Kysylevskyi (2017), Mariia Mezentseva (2018), Dmytro Natalukha (2018) and Tamila Tasheva (2021).

Quote from USPS: "USPS has resolved to exclude these graduates from our community. We value their past contributions, but there can be no compromise on matters of core values."

Details: In a statement, the Ukrainian School of Political Studies branded the adoption of draft law No. 12414 as "a glaring example of political shortsightedness and shooting oneself in the foot" that takes the country back to the repressive practices of 2012, when the prosecutor’s power vertical served as a political cudgel.

"This should have had the support of an independent parliament and its elected officials – USPS graduates among them," the school emphasised.

The Ukrainian School of Political Studies extended its thanks to all who resisted "the demolition of over ten years of work to forge judicial independence".

Background:

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted for draft law No. 12414 at second reading, according to which the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) – which are currently independent – will become dependent on decisions made by the prosecutor general.

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk swiftly approved the law.

The heads of NABU and SAPO have implored President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to sign draft law No. 12414, which they warn would effectively obliterate the independence of these institutions.

The ambassadors of the G7 countries have also expressed concerns over the SSU’s actions against NABU.

The European Union has voiced deep concern over Ukraine’s recent moves against NABU and SAPO.

